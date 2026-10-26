Truly Nolen | 10/26/26

As temperatures cool down in the Las Vegas Valley, rodents may start looking for a warmer place to call home — and unfortunately, yours could be just the ticket! Mice and rats can squeeze through surprisingly small openings, making gaps around doors, pipes, vents and rooflines potential entry points. Once inside, they can damage insulation, chew through wiring and leave behind droppings that create additional health concerns.

So, how can homeowners spot the warning signs before a small problem becomes a much bigger headache? Priscilla Lopez, a residential and commercial consultant with Truly Nolen Pest Control, joined us to explain why rodents target homes during cooler weather, how they can affect insulation and what you can do to help keep these unwanted guests outside where they belong.

This segment is paid for by Truly Nolen