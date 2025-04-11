Travel Nevada | 4/11/25

Travel Nevada has partnered with Deso Supply Company to release a new apparel collection inspired by the spirit of six unique Nevada towns—Verdi, Baker, Mesquite, Goldfield, Winnemucca, and Jarbidge. Each design captures the character and story of these special communities, offering locals and travelers a wearable way to rep their favorite corners of the Silver State.

This segment features Tracie Barnthouse, Chief Communications Officer of Travel Nevada, who shares the heart behind the collaboration and what makes these towns so worthy of the spotlight. She’ll also explain how to get your hands on the collection and support local pride through style.

Whether you’ve been to all six towns or are ready to plan your road trip, this apparel line is your new must-have.

This segment is paid for by Travel Nevada