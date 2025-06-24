Travel Mom | 6/24/25

BodySummer and San Diego? A perfect pair—and The Travel Mom is bringing us the best of both! Broadcasting live from the grand reopening of the historic Hotel Del Coronado, Emily Kaufman shares the results of a stunning six-year transformation.

From refreshed rooms to new guest experiences, there's something magical for everyone at The Del. Dining takes center stage too, with brand-new culinary offerings that will make your vacation taste even better.

Whether you're looking to relax, explore, or simply soak up the ocean breeze, The Hotel Del Coronado is back and better than ever. Ready to plan your visit? Head to www.HotelDel.com for all the details.

This segment is paid for by Travel Mom