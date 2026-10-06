Touro University Nevada | 10/6/26

Every year from October 6–12, National PA Week recognizes physician associates and assistants and the important role they play in healthcare. Chelsea Sandusky, MPAS, PA-C, an assistant professor at Touro Nevada, joined us to highlight the profession and the impact PAs have on patients and communities. In many cases, PAs are among the first healthcare providers a patient sees, helping expand access to care and address the ongoing shortage of healthcare professionals. According to a Harris Poll survey, 91% of patients view PAs as part of the solution to the healthcare provider shortage.

Touro Nevada graduated its first Physician Assistant Studies class in 2005 and has since graduated 21 cohorts. Today, PA students are making a difference through community medicine while preparing for careers that combine purpose, service and professional growth. Touro Nevada supports students through both master’s and doctoral pathways, helping prepare the next generation of physician associates to serve patients throughout Southern Nevada and beyond.

This segment is paid for by Touro University Nevada