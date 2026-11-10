Top Talent International | 11/10/26

Sometimes the biggest breakthroughs happen when you're willing to think differently, embrace change and step into your next chapter. Dr. Kelley Gurley is a transformation strategist, executive coach, healthcare technology executive and executive producer with more than 25 years of leadership experience. After an extraordinary year of speaking engagements, high-profile interviews, opportunities at the New York Stock Exchange and appearances in film projects, including Beyond The Secret, she's seeing her work reach new audiences in unexpected ways. Gurley helps business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals turn personal and professional transformation into meaningful action, combining leadership strategy with the human side of growth. She's also passionate about helping others recognize their potential, build confidence and create opportunities that extend beyond themselves. Her philosophy? Success means more when it creates a positive impact on the people around you.

This segment is paid for by Top Talent International