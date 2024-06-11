Tito's Handmade Vodka | Three Square | 6/11/24

Las Vegas Restaurant Week is returning from June 3 through June 14!

You can enjoy delicious three-course meals from the city’s finest restaurants at amazing prices all for a great cause, and a portion of proceeds from each meal helps Three Square Food Bank provide wholesome food for our community.

Ohala French Bistro is one of the many restaurants with a special deal for the occasion.

This segment is paid for by Tito's Handmade Vodka

