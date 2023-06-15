Three Square | Tito's Handmade Vodka | Jing Las Vegas | 6/14/23

It's the best time of the year for foodies! Las Vegas Restaurant Week is here, and it runs through June 16.

Will Edwards, event marketing manager at Three Square Food Bank, and Rob Velez, general manager at JING Las Vegas, joined us to share what you can expect from JING Las Vegas during Restaurant Week.

Diners, chefs and Southern Nevada's only food bank will come together around a shared passion for food.

Enjoy delicious 3-course meals from our city’s finest restaurants at amazing prices. It's also all for a great cause! A portion of proceeds from each meal helps Three Square Food Bank provide wholesome food to our community.

Dine in. Take out. Help out. Giving is always in great taste.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and special promotions, visit RestaurantWeekLV.org.

This segment is paid for by Tito's Handmade Vodka