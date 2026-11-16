Three Square Food Bank | 11/16/26

The holidays are a time for giving, and Three Square is asking Southern Nevadans to help create hunger-free holidays for families in need. As Southern Nevada's only food bank and Nevada's largest hunger-relief organization, Three Square is teaming up with generous community partners to make every donation go further. Throughout November and December, Boyd Gaming and Nevada Gold Mines are matching donations, while special triple-match days include Delta Air Lines on November 18, The Watches of Switzerland Group Foundation on December 1, Intermountain Health on December 17 and Towbin Motorcars on December 28. Every $1 donated may help provide up to six meals thanks to these matching partnerships. Whether you donate, volunteer or check on a neighbor, everyone can make a difference.

This segment is paid for by Three Square Food Bank