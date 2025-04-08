Three Square | 4/8/25

Three Square Food Bank is once again rallying the community to fight childhood hunger with its annual Bag Childhood Hunger campaign. Through May 31st, every dollar donated will be matched by generous sponsors like Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and the NV Energy Foundation. That means each $1 you give can help provide up to six meals for local children and families in need.

Beth Martino, President and CEO of Three Square, is encouraging everyone to take part in this powerful initiative. Whether it's a small gift or a larger contribution, your donation has double the impact right now. Visitthreesquare.org to learn more and make a difference in a child's life today.

