Thought Leaders America | 9/4/24

eBodyGuard is a smartphone app that acts like a digital bodyguard.

It captures critical information in an emergency, keeps your personal data secure and even helps first responders get the right information at the right time.

Melissa Faith Hart, founder and CEO/Tech Innovator of eBodyGuard joined us to share stories about how eBodyGuard is already helping some of the most vulnerable people, like the elderly or victims of domestic violence, giving them a sense of security they didn’t have before.

For more information, click here.