Looking for thoughtful holiday gifts that will put big smiles on little faces? The Toy Foundation has announced the finalists for the 2027 Toy of the Year Awards, and this year's lineup is packed with creativity, imagination and good old-fashioned fun! Toy trends expert Jennifer Lynch from The Toy Association shared five exciting picks, including Crayola's Deluxe Dissection Playset for budding scientists, the irresistibly squishy NeeDoh Jelly Squish, collectible dragons inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, a BRIO space adventure that lets kids explore the universe, and the return of a nostalgic favorite, Tickle Me Elmo! Whether you're shopping for curious little minds, imaginative adventurers or kids who simply love to laugh and play, these gifts bring plenty of fun to the holiday season. Discover the finalists at toyawards.org.

This segment is paid for by The Toy Association