The Toy Association | 11/16/26

The holiday shopping season is here, and toy trends expert Jennifer Lynch of The Toy Association is sharing some of this year's hottest gift ideas for kids of all ages! For little ones, the Lil' Jellies Stacker Toy offers sensory fun while helping develop early motor skills, while the Cheery Lane House Play Set encourages imaginative play and storytelling. Looking for big fun on a small budget? The Flat 2 Fast Supercar delivers racing excitement, while older kids and families can get in on the laughs with the hilarious Butt Face game or put their creativity to the test with Mind the Lines, a cooperative drawing game. From sensory play and imaginative adventures to family game nights, there's something for every age and interest!

This segment is paid for by The Toy Association