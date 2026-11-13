The MD Effect | 11/13/26

Fall fashion is all about finding the right colors and making them your own! Matthew Dillon, founder of The MD Effect and an award-winning fashion TV commentator, joined Morning Blend to break down the season's standout color trends and show viewers how to incorporate them into their everyday wardrobes.

With more than 3 million monthly social media impressions and a front-row perspective on the fashion world, Matthew has built a reputation for making style accessible to everyone. He's bringing his Fall Fashion: Color Coded style tour to the West Coast, with Las Vegas as its first stop, and has a book, Designed to Be Seen, arriving in 2027. His message is simple: fashion is for everyone!