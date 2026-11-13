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Morning Blend

The MD Effect | 11/13/26

Fashion authority Matthew Dillon of The MD Effect shares this season's standout colors, wearable style tips and inspiration to make fall fashion accessible to everyone.
Fall Fashion Color Trends With Matthew Dillon
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Fall fashion is all about finding the right colors and making them your own! Matthew Dillon, founder of The MD Effect and an award-winning fashion TV commentator, joined Morning Blend to break down the season's standout color trends and show viewers how to incorporate them into their everyday wardrobes.

With more than 3 million monthly social media impressions and a front-row perspective on the fashion world, Matthew has built a reputation for making style accessible to everyone. He's bringing his Fall Fashion: Color Coded style tour to the West Coast, with Las Vegas as its first stop, and has a book, Designed to Be Seen, arriving in 2027. His message is simple: fashion is for everyone!

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