The Lights Fest | 5/9/24

The Lights Fest, a renowned, family-friendly sky lantern festival, that provides guests with biodegradable lanterns to illuminate the desert sky is happening right outside of Las Vegas, during Mother’s Day Weekend.

On Saturday, May 11 at Mesquite Motorcross Park, the enchanting event will also feature live music from the 80s and 90s, food trucks and entertainment.

The event itself starts several hours prior to sunset, with the lantern launch starting at night fall.

For more information, click here.