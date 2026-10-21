The Hub LV | 10/21/26

A round of golf can make a lasting difference in our community. The Las Vegas Charity Classic returns Monday, November 16, 2026, at Canyon Gate Country Club, bringing golfers and supporters together for The Hub LV’s largest fundraising event.

Tournament Co-Director Chad Uhl and Executive Director Kat Halse joined us to explain how the event helps fund vital programs for some of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable people.

The Hub LV supports survivors of sex trafficking, provides resources for people experiencing poverty and homelessness, and helps foster, adoptive and kinship families working toward safe reunification. Thanks to Canyon Gate Country Club’s partnership, golfers can experience the championship course while giving back.

Viewers can learn how to get involved through sponsorships, donations and community support.

