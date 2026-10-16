The Haunting On Spring Mountain | 10/16/26

Elliott and Jessica went live from The Sand Dollar Lounge to experience a Halloween takeover that’s bringing some serious spooky spirit to Spring Mountain!

Formerly known as Nightmare on Spring Mountain, The Haunting on Spring Mountain returns with a new name and an even bigger immersive experience, running October 1 through Halloween on October 31. In partnership with Cocktail Kingdom Hospitality Group, the iconic Las Vegas lounge is among the first of 50 pop-up locations around the world to bring this Halloween concept to life.

Guests can expect wall-to-wall spooky décor, nightly live music and a special lineup of Halloween-inspired craft cocktails served in themed glassware, which is also available for purchase. Managing Partner Nathan Grates and General Manager Zach Weirup shared what makes this year’s experience one to put on your Halloween calendar.

