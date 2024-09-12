The Dream Awards | 9/12/24

The Dream Awards are set to take place on September 29th at Aliante Casino & Spa Showroom, hosted by renowned entertainer Kelly Clinton-Holmes . This prestigious event celebrates individuals who have made lasting contributions to the arts, entertainment, media, and community affairs through their exceptional talent and determination. Attendees can expect an inspiring evening filled with performances and recognition of outstanding achievements.
