The Cocktail Guru | 2/1/24

Jonathan Pogash, the mastermind behind The Cocktail Guru, is taking over Las Vegas! From hosting live podcast episodes to orchestrating Shark Tank-style competitions, Pogash is making his mark in the city's vibrant bar scene.

However, the real treat is the array of cocktails he's brought to the table.

Bee Mine

2 oz. Hudson Whiskey

3/4 oz. Monin Honey syrup

1/2 oz. Fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. Strawberry jam

Sparkling wine or water

METHOD: Shake all ingredients except for sparkling with ice and strain over ice into rocks glass. Top w/ bubbles.

GARNISH: fresh herbs

The Composer

1 oz. Reyka vodka

1 oz. Mozart chocolate cream liqueur

1 oz. Espresso

1/2 oz. Perfect Puree orange zest

METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain into coupe glass.

GARNISH: shaved dark chocolate

Red on Red (for the big game - 49ers and Chiefs Colors and name of a TSwift album)

2 oz. Cierto Tequila

1/2 oz. Honey syrup

1/2 oz. Cherry juice

4 dashes bitters

METHOD: Stir well with ice and strain into old fashioned glass.

GARNISH: red berries