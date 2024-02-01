The Cocktail Guru | 2/1/24

Jonathan Pogash, the mastermind behind The Cocktail Guru, is taking over Las Vegas! From hosting live podcast episodes to orchestrating Shark Tank-style competitions, Pogash is making his mark in the city's vibrant bar scene.
However, the real treat is the array of cocktails he's brought to the table.
Bee Mine
2 oz. Hudson Whiskey
3/4 oz. Monin Honey syrup
1/2 oz. Fresh lemon juice
1 tsp. Strawberry jam
Sparkling wine or water
METHOD: Shake all ingredients except for sparkling with ice and strain over ice into rocks glass. Top w/ bubbles.
GARNISH: fresh herbs
The Composer
1 oz. Reyka vodka
1 oz. Mozart chocolate cream liqueur
1 oz. Espresso
1/2 oz. Perfect Puree orange zest
METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain into coupe glass.
GARNISH: shaved dark chocolate
Red on Red (for the big game - 49ers and Chiefs Colors and name of a TSwift album)
2 oz. Cierto Tequila
1/2 oz. Honey syrup
1/2 oz. Cherry juice
4 dashes bitters
METHOD: Stir well with ice and strain into old fashioned glass.
GARNISH: red berries