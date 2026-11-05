The Book of Mormon | 11/5/26

One of Broadway’s most talked-about musical comedies is coming to Las Vegas! The Book of Mormon takes the stage at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a limited engagement, with performances November 4–8 and November 10–15.

Performer Amaya Hardin, part of the North American tour, joined us to share a behind-the-scenes look at the production, the character she brings to life, and what audiences can expect when they take their seats. Known for its big musical numbers, sharp comedy, and unexpected twists, The Book of Mormon offers a memorable night of live theater.