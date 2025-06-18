TechlifeSteph | 6/18/25

As summer heats up, many are rethinking how they use tech. Stephanie Humphrey says smart devices can help us unplug by focusing on tools that support presence and peace of mind. Think minimalist phones or wellness-friendly wearables.

Budget-wise, apps like budgeting tools or price trackers make smarter summer spending easier. Outdoors, tech is powering better Wi-Fi, backyard entertainment, and even smart grills!

And inside? Stephanie recommends hands-free cleaning gadgets that handle the mess, so you don’t have to. For more seasonal tech tips, follow Stephanie at @TechLifeSteph.

