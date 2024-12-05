Techish.com | 12/5/2024

Still searching for the perfect holiday gifts? Tech expert Jennifer Jolly has you covered with a lineup of thoughtful, tech-savvy options.

From Abbott’s Lingo Continuous Glucose Monitor to the iRobot Roomba Combo® 10 Max with AutoWash™ Dock, these gifts combine practicality and innovation.

Personalized fun is also on the table with the Scooby-Doo Character Studio, where you can "Scoobify" yourself or your dog!

For home security, check out the Blink Mini 2, and for music lovers, the ROLI Piano M offers smarter piano learning

These gifts are designed to delight and inspire—making them perfect for everyone on your list!

This segment is paid for by techish.com