Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Techish.com | 10/2/24

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly showcases the must-have gadgets of the season, from high-performing laptops to nostalgic flip phones. Find out what devices can make life easier and where to snag the best deals. #PaidForContent
Posted
and last updated

Fall is the perfect time to refresh your tech setup, and Jennifer Jolly is here to help with the season’s hottest gadgets.

First up is the sleek ASUS Zenbook S 16, ideal for those seeking a powerful, lightweight laptop.

For extra storage, she recommends the WD My Passport drive, perfect for backing up files on the go.

Jolly also highlights the nostalgic Straight Talk Nokia 2760 flip phone, great for those looking to unplug.

For security needs, Verkada.com offers smart surveillance solutions.

Rounding out the list is the Kinetic Sand SquishMotion Playset, a fun, creative gadget for the whole family.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo