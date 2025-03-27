Techish | 3/27/25

Spring is here, and that means it’s time for a seasonal tech refresh! Emmy Award-winning tech expert Jennifer Jolly is back with five essential gadgets to enhance your spring adventures. For travel, the AstroAI L7 tire inflator keeps you road-trip ready at just $27.99. Spring cleaning isn’t just for closets—WD My Passport Portable Storage Drive ensures you never lose important files. Weather can be unpredictable, but the Jackery Essential Home Backup has you covered during outages. For safety and security, Aura helps keep your kids safe, happy, and healthy. And for nature lovers, the Bird Buddy Pro brings smart birdwatching to your backyard. With these gadgets, your spring will be smooth, safe, and fun!



This segment is paid for by Techish