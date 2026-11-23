Your teenager can drive, vote and even get drafted at 18, but renting an apartment or financing a car can be a different story without a credit history. Tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly explained why young adults can look financially risky on paper, even when they're responsible with money, and how starting to build credit early could save them thousands down the road.

Jolly highlighted OnePay as an option that can help teens begin building a credit history when they turn 18, while giving parents visibility into purchases and control over spending limits. She also shared what families should ask before signing up, including what gets reported to credit bureaus, what parents can manage and what fees may apply.

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