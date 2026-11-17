Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become an entire season of shopping, but knowing which deals are actually worth your money can be a challenge. Emmy Award-winning consumer-tech journalist Jennifer Jolly is here with a holiday tech guide packed with clever gifts and upgrades, including the LG WashTower, immersive LG Sound Suite, Birdbuddy's smart birdwatching camera and the Roborock Qrevo Edge 3 Pro, available for $899 from November 19-30. Plus, discover how Affirm can help spread out holiday purchases with payment options and no late or hidden fees.

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