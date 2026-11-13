Techish | 11/13/26

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are bringing plenty of deals, but how do you know which ones are actually worth buying? Emmy Award-winning consumer-tech journalist Jennifer Jolly is helping shoppers cut through the noise with a roundup of standout technology and holiday bargains. From the HP Smart Tank printer with three years of ink and Greenlight's Family Hub to Dell laptops, Alienware gaming monitors and Reolink home security cameras, Jennifer has something for parents, gamers, travelers and tech lovers alike. She shares what to look for when shopping for a new computer, gadgets that can make everyday life easier and smart ways to keep an eye on your home while you're away for the holidays. Some featured offers include special Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing running November 19-30. Before filling up that online shopping cart, get Jennifer's expert advice on separating the real deals from the marketing hype!

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