Techish | 10/23/26

Halloween is just around the corner, which means the holiday shopping season is already on the horizon! Emmy Award-winning consumer-tech journalist Jennifer Jolly joined us with a preview of the tech gadgets and smart shopping tools worth knowing about before the holiday rush.

From the HP Smart Tank 7603 printer with three years of ink to PayPal’s Buy Now, Pay Later options, Jennifer shared ideas to help shoppers plan ahead. She also highlighted Vivint Comfort IQ and Halloween fun with Roblox gift card packs available at Target and online. Whether you’re looking for practical tech, ways to manage seasonal spending or something fun for trick-or-treaters, Jennifer offered plenty of ideas to put on your radar.

