Taps & Barrels Beerhouse | 5/15/24

Taps &amp; Barrels Beerhouse features an elevated bar food menu that pairs great with the beers on their beer wall.
Posted at 11:49 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 14:49:42-04

Taps & Barrels Beerhouse is celebrating thei anniversary on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 with giveaways and food/drink specials.

The self-pour taproom features 36 rotating taps of craft brews, sake, wine and more.

Mingcan Liu, Taps & Barrels Beerhouse owner, joined us to showcase what makes his business special.

An amazing mountain view on the patio and a chill/relaxed living room feel inside the taproom will create a perfect environment for guests to enjoy craft beers and hang out.

For more information,click here

