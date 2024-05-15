Taps & Barrels Beerhouse | 5/15/24

Taps & Barrels Beerhouse is celebrating thei anniversary on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 with giveaways and food/drink specials.
The self-pour taproom features 36 rotating taps of craft brews, sake, wine and more.
Mingcan Liu, Taps & Barrels Beerhouse owner, joined us to showcase what makes his business special.
An amazing mountain view on the patio and a chill/relaxed living room feel inside the taproom will create a perfect environment for guests to enjoy craft beers and hang out.
