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Summerlin Paintball | 10/21/26

Elliott and Jessica got the Blend crew together for a tactical outing at Summerlin Paintball, exploring the fields, learning the safety basics and taking aim at some friendly competition.
Elliott And Jessica Get Tactical At Summerlin Paintball
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Things got tactical when Elliott and Jessica rallied the Blend crew for a paintball adventure at Summerlin Paintball! Owner Travis Carl shows us the ropes, from the equipment and safety procedures to the park’s unique playing fields.

Whether you’re a first-timer learning to aim or an experienced player ready to test your strategy, Summerlin Paintball offers an action-packed outing built around teamwork, competition and plenty of adrenaline.

The park features multiple playing fields and options for different styles of gameplay, making it a great choice for friends, families, group outings and parties. Ready to gear up and see if your team has what it takes? 

This segment is paid for by Summerlin Paintball

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