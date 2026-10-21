Summerlin Paintball | 10/21/26

Things got tactical when Elliott and Jessica rallied the Blend crew for a paintball adventure at Summerlin Paintball! Owner Travis Carl shows us the ropes, from the equipment and safety procedures to the park’s unique playing fields.

Whether you’re a first-timer learning to aim or an experienced player ready to test your strategy, Summerlin Paintball offers an action-packed outing built around teamwork, competition and plenty of adrenaline.

The park features multiple playing fields and options for different styles of gameplay, making it a great choice for friends, families, group outings and parties. Ready to gear up and see if your team has what it takes?

This segment is paid for by Summerlin Paintball