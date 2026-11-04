Stick to the Rules | 11/4/26

A penalty shot is a big one-on-one moment for the Golden Knights! When a player is denied a clear scoring opportunity because of a penalty, they get a chance to skate in alone against the opposing goalie. No defenders, just the shooter versus the goalie, with one chance to put the puck in the net!

The Golden Knights break down this key rule so fans can better understand the calls that keep the game safe and fair.

Catch all the action live at T-Mobile Arena or on The Spot Vegas 34 — and remember, respect the crease and GO KNIGHTS GO!

This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union