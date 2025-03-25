Star Nursery | 3/25/25

Spring brings new growth—but also unwanted pests! To help gardeners protect their plants, Star Nursery is bringing back its beloved Lady Bug Giveaway on Saturday, April 5th, at all Star Nursery locations. Dr. Q (Paul Noe) and Star Arborist Joey Lynn were on hand with expert tips for tackling common garden pests and maintaining a thriving landscape. Ladybugs are a natural and eco-friendly way to control aphids and other harmful insects, making them a must-have for any gardener. Don’t miss this chance to pick up free ladybugs and get expert advice on keeping your garden healthy this season!



This segment is paid for by Star Nursery