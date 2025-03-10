Watch Now
St. Baldrick's | 3/10/25

Join Steve Lyman as he promotes the 16th annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event at New York-New York Hotel &amp; Casino on March 16, helping fund childhood cancer research.
Lisa King, the Director of Workforce Management at Park MGM, got more than she bargained for on the show! Getting her head shaved live to promote the 16th annual St. Baldrick's event on March 16.

This high-energy event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring live entertainment, celebrity guest head-shavers, and exclusive St. Baldrick’s merchandise. Attendees can enjoy performances from Terry Fator, FANTASY, The Chippendales, Mad Apple, and more, all while supporting the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and its mission to fund childhood cancer research. Steve shared all the details on how you can participate and contribute to this important cause.

