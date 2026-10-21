Speedway Children’s Charities | 10/21/26

Ready to get into the holiday spirit while giving back to local kids? Speedway Children’s Charities is inviting the community to its PJ 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, November 15, at 4:30 p.m.

Presented by Coyote Springs Golf Club, this festive family event lets participants run, walk, push strollers or bring their dogs along for a stroll through six million dazzling holiday lights. And because no festive workout is complete without a treat, participants can look forward to cookies and milk at the finish line!

Executive Director Paulette Anderson and Director of Operations Curt Russell shared how every dollar raised helps support children in need throughout Southern Nevada.

