Summer is the best time for outdoor cooking and entertainment, and award-winning chef David Olson joined us to share some backyard party inspiration and grilling fun.

Chef Olson is a recipe developer, live fire grill master and the creator of ‘Live Fire Republic’.

For more information, visit: TipsOnTV.com.

This segment is paid for by Southern Peanut Growers, Bush’s Baked Beans, BIC and Ember Craft