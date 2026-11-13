Sony Interactive Entertainment, PayPal & Booking.com | 11/13/26

The holiday season is approaching, and a little planning can go a long way toward making it more affordable and enjoyable. Award-winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong is helping shoppers get ahead of the rush with gift ideas, smarter spending strategies and travel deals.

For the gamers on your list, check out the latest offerings from PlayStation . When it comes to managing holiday expenses, PayPal Buy Now, Pay Later offers payment options that can help eligible shoppers spread out purchases. And if a holiday getaway is on your wish list, Booking.com is offering Black Friday deals. Book between November 19 and December 2, 2026, and look for opportunities to save on upcoming travel. Mario also highlights Travel Tuesday as another opportunity to find travel promotions and plan a future escape.

This segment is paid for by Sony Interactive Entertainment, PayPal and Booking.com