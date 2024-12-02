Sleep in Heavenly Peace | 11/28/24

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring every child in Las Vegas has a bed to sleep in.

They build and deliver twin and bunk beds for children aged 3 to 17 at no cost to families.

The organization relies on the generous efforts of volunteers who dedicate their time to the case, despite working full-time jobs.

Led by guests Ileana Privetera, Delivery Coordinator, and Jennifer Droukas, Build Manager, SHP is focused on expanding their reach.

With more volunteers, SHP hopes to broaden their service area and help even more children in need across Las Vegas.

This vital work brings comfort and joy to children who would otherwise go without a proper bed.