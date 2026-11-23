Think you have what it takes to fly like a fighter pilot? Elliott takes viewers on location to Sky Combat Ace in North Las Vegas for a firsthand look at one of the most adrenaline-fueled experiences in Southern Nevada. President and CEO Richard Coe joins us to explain how guests can climb into the cockpit of a high-performance stunt plane, experience gravity-defying loops and rolls, or even take part in an aerial dogfight.

Founded by retired U.S. Air Force fighter pilot Coe, Sky Combat Ace puts guests in the front seat with an experienced flight instructor guiding every move. No previous flying experience is required, and there are options ranging from an exhilarating ride-along to hands-on aerobatics and full-throttle combat missions.

This segment is paid for by Sky Combat Ace