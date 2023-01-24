Singer Tiffany | 1/24/23

An Evening With Tiffany will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at The Space in Las Vegas. Tickets are $60 plus applicable fees for general admission and $150 plus applicable fees for VIPs, which include a special meet-and-greet, followed by a delectable selection of tapas and light bites, expertly prepared by Chef Alicia. Tickets are available for purchase at TheSpaceLV.com.