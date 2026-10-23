Shriners Children's | 10/23/26

Shriners Children’s is making specialized pediatric care more accessible to families across Southern Nevada with the opening of a new clinic in Las Vegas. We sat down with Jenifer Powers, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Shriners Children’s Las Vegas, to discuss how the new location will help the organization reach more children and families in the region.

The clinic also offers a more convenient option for current patients who might otherwise need to travel outside the area to access care. The expansion is another step toward helping children get the medical support they need closer to home, while making the healthcare journey easier for families.

This segment is paid for by Shriners Children’s