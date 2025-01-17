Sheryl Underwood | 1/16/25

Experience an unforgettable night of laughs as Sheryl Underwood takes the stage at Stars of Comedy, happening January 17 and 18 at Harrah's Las Vegas.

Known for her Emmy-winning role as co-host on The Talk, Sheryl masterfully blends corporate charm with sharp, street-smart humor.

Her electric personality has been showcased on shows like "Funny You Should Ask and Celebrity Name Game," making her a household name in comedy and television.

Sheryl's extensive résumé includes appearances on "The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful," and hosting Freeform's "Wrap Battle."

Beyond her comedic brilliance, she’s a philanthropist, donating her "Celebrity Family Feud" winnings to the Zeta National Educational Foundation.

