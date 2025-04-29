Sherri French | 4/29/25

While every day should celebrate moms, Mother’s Day is the perfect chance to spoil them! Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joined us with fabulous gift ideas. For moms who love to bake, the bella 3.5qt Hand and Stand Mixer is a space-saving kitchen essential. For active moms, Franklin Sports’ Flex Apparel collection blends performance with comfort both on and off the court.

To help mom stay organized, Plum Paper’s customizable planners and notepads are thoughtful and practical gifts. New moms will adore the CYBEX Gazelle stroller, offering over 20 configurations for growing families. And for the perfect scent, Scentbird and Drift offer curated fragrances for moms and their homes. Find all these amazing gift ideas on @momhint on Instagram!

This segment was paid for by Sherri French