Shark Reef | 6/25/25

Shark Reef Aquarium is turning 25, and they’re marking the milestone with a summer full of savings and surprises! From now through August 26, Nevada residents ages 5 and up can enjoy $10 admission every Tuesday — a perfect excuse for a cool escape into the deep.

Guests can snap a commemorative photo with the special anniversary backdrop, grab limited-edition merchandise like plushies and shark-themed drinkware, and enjoy poolside cocktails in a collectible shark cup. With education, conservation, and family fun at its core, Shark Reef continues to be one of Las Vegas’ most unique attractions. Dive into the celebration while it lasts!