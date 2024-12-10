Watch Now
SCOTCH™ Brand | 12/10/24

Discover how to make your presents shine with professional wrapping, packing, and shipping advice that's sure to impress.
The holidays are a busy time, and getting your gifts wrapped perfectly is just one of the many tasks on your list.

According to new data, 81% of people agree that presentation is just as important as the gift itself.

Amber Kemp-Gerstel, SCOTCH™ Brand Gift-Wrapping Expert, shares her top tips for wrapping presents that look as stunning as they are thoughtful.

Whether you’re shipping gifts to loved ones or preparing them for a holiday gathering, proper wrapping is essential.

Amber’s expert advice ensures that every gift is neatly packaged, with stylish finishing touches that reflect the festive spirit.

With her wrapping, packing, and shipping tricks, your presents will impress from the moment they’re unwrapped.

