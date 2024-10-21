Sam & Ash Law | 10/21/24

Sam & Ash Law is excited to announce the launch of its Safe Teen Driving Essay Contest, starting today in honor of National Teen Driver Safety Week. The contest aims to empower young drivers to think critically about the importance of safety behind the wheel. Partner Ash Watkins encourages teens to participate, saying, “This is about giving young drivers a voice to inspire smarter decisions on the road.”

Open to students across the region, the contest offers participants a chance to win prizes while promoting safer driving habits. Sam & Ash Law believes that safety is a shared responsibility, urging parents, teachers, and community members to rally behind this initiative.

