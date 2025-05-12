Safe Estate| 5/12/25

John Badalamenti, the Co-Founder and CEO of Safe Estate, is on a mission to help clients navigate retirement with confidence. With a client-first approach, John and his team focus on building custom strategies that prioritize both financial security and peace of mind. He believes in proactive planning, especially when it comes to reducing exposure to unnecessary risk.

In the interview, John also shares how Safe Estate helps clients keep more of their hard-earned money through strategic tax planning. From understanding the right timing for withdrawals to minimizing tax burdens, it’s all about creating smarter, more secure retirements. Whether you're just starting to think about retirement or already planning, John's insights are a must-hear.

This segment was paid for bySafe Estate