Toss the guesswork out of holiday shopping! Award-winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong is sharing his picks for the season, with gift ideas designed to make life easier, smarter and a little more fun. His holiday guide explores ways to learn a new language, back up and protect important files and photos, discover the latest computer devices and take your at-home coffee game to the next level. Whether you're shopping for the tech lover, the lifelong learner or the coffee enthusiast on your list, Mario has ideas to help you find gifts worth getting excited about this holiday season.

This segment is paid for by Rosetta Stone, TCL North America, Sandisk, Microsoft, and JURA