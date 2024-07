The Richard Harris Law Firm is excited to announce the 4th annual Project Backpack, where they have provided 50,000 backpacks full of school supplies to local students.

This year, Project Backpack has expanded throughout Nevada, helping students get ready for a much more normal year of learning and fun. Each backpack is stuffed with essential gear, ensuring students are set for an awesome school year.



This segment is paid for by the Richard Harris Law Firm.