Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Revel Las Vegas | 9/6/23

We will be filming inside The Social Club, the spirited pub at The Revel Vegas bartender joined us to mix up a Revel Gin Sour and the executive director filled us in on the types of events they have. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:14 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 14:14:47-04

Seated in the southwestern region of Las Vegas, Revel Vegas is a stunning independent living community that marries modern desert lifestyle with the excitement of metropolitan entertainment.

Paolo Domingo, executive director of Revel Vegas, and Carolyn Lewis, Revel Vegas bartender, joined us to share a fun cocktail recipe and an exciting event happening at their community soon.

The Revel Palooza V: Tribute is open to the public and it's happening on Friday, September 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebrate with the Revel community as they pay tribute and include themes from previous Palooza celebrations.

You can also enjoy culinary creations, specialty cocktails and superb entertainment.

Kindly RSVP by September 8 to (702) 602 6605 or info@revelvegas.com.

This segment is paid for by Revel Las Vegas

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo