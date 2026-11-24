How much money do you actually need to retire comfortably in Las Vegas? It's a question that depends on much more than the balance in your savings account. Ken Clark, President of Retirement Risk Managers, breaks down the steps to finding your personal retirement number, starting with understanding your monthly expenses and calculating how much income you'll need. From there, it's important to factor in taxes, evaluate potential financial risks and understand how they could affect your long-term plans. Ken also explains how to get answers tailored to your individual circumstances so you can make more informed decisions and approach retirement with greater confidence.

This segment is paid for by Retirement Risk Managers