Republic Services | 11/11/26

Think you're a good recycler? You might be surprised by what actually belongs in your recycling bin! In honor of America Recycles Day on November 15, Melissa Perez, Municipal Supervisor with Republic Services, shared three simple steps to help everyone recycle smarter. First, know what to throw: paper, cardboard, metal cans and plastic bottles and jugs are among the accepted recyclables. Next, remember Empty. Clean. Dry. Food and liquid residue can contaminate otherwise recyclable materials, so give containers a quick rinse and let them dry. Finally, don't bag it! Recyclables should go directly into the cart loose, not inside plastic bags. A few small changes can make a big difference in keeping valuable materials out of landfills and giving them another life.

This segment is paid for by Republic Services